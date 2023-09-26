 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Prince Harry to stop Meghan from naming Kate Middleton in her memoir?

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Meghan Markle is preparing to pen her own memoir, reports said months after her husband Prince Harry released his book titled "Spare".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relations with the royal family worsened after Harry levelled a series of new allegations against King Charles, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince William.

The younger son of King Charles, however, avoided naming his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, as he attacked senior royals in his tell-all book.

It's not clear whether his wife, Meghan Markle, would also spare the wife of Prince William, in her own book.

Given his past with his sister-in-law, it can be expected that the Duke of Sussex would try to prevent his wife from targeting Kate Middleton in her memoir.

Harry also did not name Kate in his multiple media appearances and Netflix documentary which saw the prince attacking the Firm.

The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle have been daggers drawn since the former US actress married into the British royal family.  

