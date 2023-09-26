It took Kate Middleton over four years to follow through with her promise

Kate Middleton on Tuesday said she learned about the modern development and traditional process during her visit to Hainsworth Mills in Leeds.

A caption accompanying the Princess of Wales' video from her visit, read, "From a rich tapestry of history and heritage to cutting-edge sustainability-focused technology…A fascinating journey through the continuously-evolving textiles industry at Hains Worth Mill in Leeds, learning about the modern development of traditional processes."





Almost four years ago, Kate Middleton, then Duchess of Cambridge, promised to explore her interest in the use of manufacture of textiles through learning opportunities and visits to places like the Royal Opera House and meetings with industry experts.

Her visit to Hainsworth Mills raised some eyebrows, with her critics saying it took her more than four years to follow through with her pledge.







