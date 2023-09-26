 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

It took Kate Middleton over four years to follow through with her promise

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

It took Kate Middleton over four years to follow through with her promise
It took Kate Middleton over four years to follow through with her promise 

Kate Middleton on Tuesday said she learned about the modern development and traditional process during her visit to Hainsworth Mills in Leeds.

 A caption accompanying the Princess of Wales' video from her visit, read, "From a rich tapestry of history and heritage to cutting-edge sustainability-focused technology…A fascinating journey through the continuously-evolving textiles industry at Hains Worth Mill in Leeds, learning about the modern development of traditional processes."


Almost four years ago, Kate Middleton, then Duchess of Cambridge, promised to explore her interest in the use of manufacture of textiles through learning opportunities and visits to places like the Royal Opera House and meetings with industry experts.

It took Kate Middleton over four years to follow through with her promise

Her visit to Hainsworth Mills raised some eyebrows, with her critics saying it took her more than four years to follow through with her pledge.



More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox sets the record straight on rumours about new book

Julia Fox sets the record straight on rumours about new book
Scarlett Johansson gets honest about career: 'I’m constantly learning'

Scarlett Johansson gets honest about career: 'I’m constantly learning'
Meghan Markle is an influencer with a ‘side order’ of philanthropy

Meghan Markle is an influencer with a ‘side order’ of philanthropy
Travis Kelce's publicist refutes claims of Taylor Swift's game-day cheat sheet

Travis Kelce's publicist refutes claims of Taylor Swift's game-day cheat sheet
Prince Harry’s in ‘uncharted waters’ with King Charles

Prince Harry’s in ‘uncharted waters’ with King Charles
Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry throws shade at Taylor Swift amid new romance

Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry throws shade at Taylor Swift amid new romance
Taylor Swift's 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce shares naughty dating conditions: Watch video

Taylor Swift's 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce shares naughty dating conditions: Watch
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet put on loved-up display at Rosalia's birthday party video

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet put on loved-up display at Rosalia's birthday party
Prince Harry to stop Meghan from naming Kate Middleton in her memoir? video

Prince Harry to stop Meghan from naming Kate Middleton in her memoir?
Ellie Goulding reflects on heartwarming visit to refugee camp in Jordan

Ellie Goulding reflects on heartwarming visit to refugee camp in Jordan

Martin Scorsese begs to save cinema from comic book culture video

Martin Scorsese begs to save cinema from comic book culture
Drake heaps praise on Atlanta during concert: Watch

Drake heaps praise on Atlanta during concert: Watch