Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Meghan Markle using 'charity' to become 'Princess of Los Angeles'

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might want to latch back to their Royal lives in a bid to boost their career.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could become Prince and Princess of Los Angeles, three years after leaving behind their duties as senior royals.

Former butler Grant Harrold notes: “I’ve always said they are celebrity royals. They are royals who tried the media route, they’ve tried and it’s partly failed."

Mr Harrold continued: "They are well off enough that I'm sure they don’t need to work if they don’t want to but Harry is a doer, he is not somebody who sits there and does nothing so we will still see him out and about. I can see him getting involved in more charity work and projects.

"It’s going to be interesting to see how they go forward from now, are they going to risk more partnerships failing or will they go down the royal route where they take on patronages and get involved in more charity work and become the ‘Prince and Princess of Los Angeles,’” says Harold, noting the couple will go back to their old lives to sustain themselves.

