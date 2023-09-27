Simon Cowell faces big blow as longtime pal makes SHOCKING move

Simon Cowell is set to receive a huge blow from his longtime friend, David Walliams, who has made a major move against the music mogul’s show.

Walliams is taking legal action against his former bosses at Britain's Got Talent almost a year after he was forced to say goodbye to his role as a judge on the show.

While the comedian has not sued Cowell, there is said to be “some distance” between the close friends, reported sources close to them to Daily Mail.

Williams is pursuing substantial damages from Fremantle, a London-based production company responsible for the ITV reality series, as revealed by docs submitted in High Court in London.

In his documents, he claimed that the company disclosed his offensive remarks towards a contestant to a newspaper, alleging a breach of data protection.

This breach culminated in his sudden exit from the show, where he had been a judge for a decade.

With an estimated net worth of £17 million, Walliams left the series in November, shortly after being recorded making disparaging comments about both an elderly contestant and a female participant.

He was recorded calling the elderly contestant a “c***” during a break in filming and then making an offensive comment towards a girl, saying, “slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don't.”