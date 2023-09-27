Duchess of Edinburgh's Italy visit a snub to Prince William?

The Duchess of Edinburgh represented the United Kingdom at the state funeral of Italy's longest serving president, Napolitano.

Monarchists loyal to Queen Camilla have used her attendance to take swipes at Prince William. Commenting on Sophie's visit, they have asked why "the UK government didn't send 'global statesman' Prince William to represent it.

They believe the Duchess of Edinburgh is more than stately and reliable, which is why the government sent her to carry out a high profile engagement which is usually carried out by the heir.

They are convinced that the UK government can't rely on Prince William to carry out his duties.

There are also speculations that there is "something going on" between the Foreign Office and the Kensington Palace.

Amid Sophie's visit to Italy it has been claimed that the Kensington Palace allegedly wrote to the Foreign Office requesting to be sent on a tour to New Zealand and Australia this summer but did not get any response.



The claims being made by the heir's critics could not be independently confirmed but if the British tabloid is to be believed there's secret war going on between the Waleses and the Queen.



