 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Duchess of Edinburgh's Italy visit a snub to Prince William?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Duchess of Edinburghs Italy visit a snub to Prince William?

The Duchess of Edinburgh represented the United Kingdom at the state funeral of Italy's longest serving president, Napolitano.

Monarchists loyal to Queen Camilla have used her attendance to take swipes at Prince William. Commenting on Sophie's visit, they have asked why "the UK government didn't send 'global statesman' Prince William to represent it.

They believe the Duchess of Edinburgh is more than stately and reliable, which is why the government sent her to carry out a high profile engagement which is usually carried out by the heir.

They are convinced that the UK government can't rely on Prince William to carry out his duties.

There are also speculations that there is "something going on" between the Foreign Office and the Kensington Palace.

Amid Sophie's visit to Italy it has been claimed that the Kensington Palace allegedly wrote to the Foreign Office requesting to be sent on a tour to New Zealand and Australia this summer but did not get any response.

The claims being made by the heir's critics could not be independently confirmed but if the British tabloid is to be believed there's secret war going on between the Waleses and the Queen.


More From Entertainment:

‘Chaotic’ Amber Heard has ‘burned’ Elon Musk

‘Chaotic’ Amber Heard has ‘burned’ Elon Musk
Jennifer Aniston takes breath away with sizzling snaps from recent photoshoot: See

Jennifer Aniston takes breath away with sizzling snaps from recent photoshoot: See
Meghan and Harry caught up in new controversy over team's emails

Meghan and Harry caught up in new controversy over team's emails

Victoria Beckham ironically talks of ‘happy family’ after public feud with Nicola, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham ironically talks of ‘happy family’ after public feud with Nicola, Brooklyn
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay $12,000 to attend event hosted by Kevin Costner?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay $12,000 to attend event hosted by Kevin Costner?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted together again after cheating allegations

'Euphoria' creator opens up about HBO's efforts to help Angus Cloud

'Euphoria' creator opens up about HBO's efforts to help Angus Cloud
Simon Cowell faces big blow as longtime pal makes SHOCKING move

Simon Cowell faces big blow as longtime pal makes SHOCKING move
Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is very keen dancer video

Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte is very keen dancer
Amber Heard is The Joker in ‘Batman’: ‘Feeds on chaos & thrives on destabilizing’

Amber Heard is The Joker in ‘Batman’: ‘Feeds on chaos & thrives on destabilizing’
Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?

Johnny Depp used ‘dirty’ tactics to manipulate Amber Heard during libel trial?
Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch video

Travis Kelce breaks silence on rumored romance with Taylor Swift: Watch