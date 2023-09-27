 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video

Britney Spears left her fans worried for her safety as she posted a video of herself dancing with two knives in her hands.

The singer, however, assured her fans that the knives were not real.

She wrote, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon." 

Hours after multiple media outlets carried out articles on Britney Spears' dance, the singer's former husband Sam Asghari took to his Instagram stories to share a clip of himself training with a gun.

The actor said he was busy stunt training with an instructor.

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama video

Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty
Kendall, Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall, Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle tough choice before Prince Harry marriage

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle tough choice before Prince Harry marriage
Kourtney Kardashian's sustainable style shines in sneak peek of Boohoo collection

Kourtney Kardashian's sustainable style shines in sneak peek of Boohoo collection
Britney Spears spooks fans with one disturbing 'habit': Watch video

Britney Spears spooks fans with one disturbing 'habit': Watch
Kanye West hides 'marital issues' with new wife Bianca Censori via indecent PDA

Kanye West hides 'marital issues' with new wife Bianca Censori via indecent PDA
Kanye West resumes music career in style after Venice controversy

Kanye West resumes music career in style after Venice controversy
Jennifer Aniston gives tough competition to Emily Ratajkowski amid Justin Theroux fling

Jennifer Aniston gives tough competition to Emily Ratajkowski amid Justin Theroux fling

Angelina Jolie traps in midlife crisis amid Brad Pitt drama? video

Angelina Jolie traps in midlife crisis amid Brad Pitt drama?
Duchess of Edinburgh's Italy visit a snub to Prince William? video

Duchess of Edinburgh's Italy visit a snub to Prince William?

‘Chaotic’ Amber Heard has ‘burned’ Elon Musk

‘Chaotic’ Amber Heard has ‘burned’ Elon Musk