Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video

Britney Spears left her fans worried for her safety as she posted a video of herself dancing with two knives in her hands.

The singer, however, assured her fans that the knives were not real.

She wrote, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon."



Hours after multiple media outlets carried out articles on Britney Spears' dance, the singer's former husband Sam Asghari took to his Instagram stories to share a clip of himself training with a gun.

The actor said he was busy stunt training with an instructor.



