Kate Middleton is a ‘steely force to be reckoned with’ not a ‘good gum drop’

Kate Middleton has just been branded a steely force to be reckoned with’, and not the girl-next-door.



Revelations about this have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything, in one of her pieces with News.com.au.

In the piece she touched upon Kate Middleton’s super power and said, “It’s an interesting image of the Princess of Wales. Kate might often still look like a fragrant, smiling good gum drops head girl-type but under her new wardrobe of power separates would seem to be a steely force to be reckoned with.”

It is also pertinent to mention, “this is not the first time this year that this little known side of the princess has been exposed.”

Even though “Interestingly, the Princess of Wales has never once – not ever – publicly commented on Harry’s years worth of attacks, potshots and griping and aside from one off-the-cuff line in March 2021, neither has the Prince of Wales. Instead, the couple has relied on the very British strategy of Getting On With Things.”

Before concluding she also said, “It’s an approach that has paid off, and how, with William’s recent trip to New York a bang up success and with the father-of three having been recently voted by a Gallup poll the most popular world leaders among Americans.”