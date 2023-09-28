Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family

File Footage

Kate Middleton’s thoughts on family dynamics have just been referenced by experts who believe the Duchess is no longer able to ‘play that game’.



Claims about this have been shared by body language expert Jennie Bond.

She broke all of this down in one of her interviews with OK Magazine.

During the course of that chat, Ms Bond pointed out the raging rift that still exists with House Windsor and Montecito, before admitting, “There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play.”

This is because, time and time again “Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future.”

Before concluding she also closed off any possibility of reconciliation and said, “They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives.”