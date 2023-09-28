 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'

Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'

Kevin James is gearing up for his new standup comedy tour, and the actor-comedian grabbed the opportunity to cash in the internet meme fame as he decided to use the viral image (used as a template in several memes) to promote the upcoming tour.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted his meme image. The image features a shot of Kevin from the TV sitcom The King of Queens, which features him shrugging while both of his hands remain in his pockets, and he displays a sheepish grin.

He turned the picture into a poster to promote his upcoming standup comedy tour. The actor wrote on the borders of the image, "The double hands in the pocket" on top of the image, "Almost a smile" on the right side, "2 hands 2 pockets" on the left side, and "Sheepishly coming to a city near you...[sic]" at the bottom of the poster.

Kevin captioned the post, "Gearing up for my Stand Up Tour... so happy I found this headshot."

According to TMZ, the comedian has shows scheduled in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Florida and Las Vegas.

His fans took to the comment section and expressed their excitement for the upcoming tour. One of his fans wrote, "You are an internet sensation, again." Another wished, "I wish you would come to Germany. One thing on my bucket list in life is to see you live one time." 

