Thursday, September 28, 2023
'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, famously known for playing the character of Ginny Weasley in the movie series, has embraced motherhood as she welcomed her first child with husband Andrew Lococo.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted an adorable picture of her newborn wrapped in a blanket, wearing a striped beanie and onesie while sleeping peacefully.

Bonnie captioned, "Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, born at home on Tuesday 19th September."

The actress continued, "We are all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!"

She also expressed gratitude towards her birth team, saying, "So grateful to our birth team that has held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding."

She concluded by hailing her husband as the most tender, loving papa her kid has. She wrote, "Lastly, thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa."

Some of her fans quickly linked the kid's birthday to another Harry Potter character Hermione Granger's (played by Emma Watson) birthday.

One of her fans wrote, "He shares the same birthday as Hermione Granger!" Another chimed in, "Hermione's birthday twin, I am sure you have been told!!" A third one expressed, "Oooown, Congrats! He's very cute." 

