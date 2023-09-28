Scott Disick shares heartwarming father-son outing with eight-year-old Reign

Scott Disick appeared to be enjoying some quality bonding with his eight-year-old son, Reign.

Taking to Instagram, the television personality posted a picture featuring his son wearing a matching plaid set, as the father-son duo stepped out for an outing in California. The picture saw the kid sipping a drink while sitting in a restaurant.

He captioned the post, "California dramin." Disick shares three kids with ex-Kourtney Kardashian, two sons, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and a daughter, Penelope, 11.

Fans expressed their love in the comment section of the post. One of his fans wrote, "He looks just like you Scott. Wishing you a Happy New Year. Shana Tova."

Another also spotted the resemblance between the father-son duo and stated, "He's is a mini version of you!!"

A third chimed in, "Mini Scott! love his outfit." A fourth fan penned, "The cutest kid. He looks so grown up now."