Britney Spears shares backstory behind controversial knife dance: 'Lighten up!'

Britney Spears wants her fans to "lighten up" after they showed concern over her "daring" dance with knives.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old singer shared a video of herself grooving to an unfamiliar song with knives in her hands.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” Britney wrote in the caption. “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives. Halloween is near!!”

Later, when fans called the dance “terrifying” and expressed their worry over the “knives being sharp,” Britney clarified that the dance was inspired by Shakira's recent award show performance.

“Lighten up about the knives, I’m copying Shakira,” she said, hinting towards the 46-year-old’s MTV VMA performance on Hips Don’t Lie, earlier this month.

In the new video, Britney continued to flaunt her moves on Sadness by Enigma, wearing white puff sleeved crop top and neon pink bikini bottoms.

Previously, TMZ founder Harvey Levin claimed that Britney Spears is “fascinated” about knives.



Britney ignored the statement but called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, in 2022, after she accused the Toxic hitmaker of holding a knife in her memoir Things I Should Have Said.