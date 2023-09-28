 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears shares backstory behind controversial knife dance: 'Lighten up!'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Britney Spears shares backstory behind controversial knife dance: Lighten up!
Britney Spears shares backstory behind controversial knife dance: 'Lighten up!'

Britney Spears wants her fans to "lighten up" after they showed concern over her "daring" dance with knives. 

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old singer shared a video of herself grooving to an unfamiliar song with knives in her hands.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” Britney wrote in the caption. “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives. Halloween is near!!”

Later, when fans called the dance “terrifying” and expressed their worry over the “knives being sharp,” Britney clarified that the dance was inspired by Shakira's recent award show performance.

“Lighten up about the knives, I’m copying Shakira,” she said, hinting towards the 46-year-old’s MTV VMA performance on Hips Don’t Lie, earlier this month.

In the new video, Britney continued to flaunt her moves on Sadness by Enigma, wearing white puff sleeved crop top and neon pink bikini bottoms.

Previously, TMZ founder Harvey Levin claimed that Britney Spears is “fascinated” about knives.

Britney ignored the statement but called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, in 2022, after she accused the Toxic hitmaker of holding a knife in her memoir Things I Should Have Said.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles lover Taylor Russell displays strong affection for singer amid recent outing

Harry Styles lover Taylor Russell displays strong affection for singer amid recent outing
Ben Affleck ‘embarrassed’ of being seen with wife Jennifer Lopez: ‘Divorce him!’

Ben Affleck ‘embarrassed’ of being seen with wife Jennifer Lopez: ‘Divorce him!’
Kim Kardashian manifests 'new love' in explosive season 4 of 'The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian manifests 'new love' in explosive season 4 of 'The Kardashians'
Drake honors late Migos rapper Takeoff in emotional Atlanta tour tribute

Drake honors late Migos rapper Takeoff in emotional Atlanta tour tribute
Natalie Portman raves about starring alongside Julianne Moore

Natalie Portman raves about starring alongside Julianne Moore

Taylor Swift proves her friendship to Sophie Turner with major move amid Joe Jonas split

Taylor Swift proves her friendship to Sophie Turner with major move amid Joe Jonas split
Matty Healy announces sad news for The 1975 fans: 'It's crazy'

Matty Healy announces sad news for The 1975 fans: 'It's crazy'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share intimate moment in fresh pictures: See

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share intimate moment in fresh pictures: See
Scott Disick shares heartwarming father-son outing with eight-year-old Reign

Scott Disick shares heartwarming father-son outing with eight-year-old Reign
Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing

Jeannie Mai Jenkins strives to save marriage despite Jeezy's divorce filing
Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift to attend second NFL game with rumoured flame Travis Kelce
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas have adorable pet name for SECOND daughter: Find Out

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas have adorable pet name for SECOND daughter: Find Out