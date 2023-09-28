Nicola Peltz avoids PDA with husband Brooklyn Beckham during Paris outing

File Footage

Nicola Peltz appeared irritated as she stepped out with husband Brooklyn Beckham and ignored him as he publically tried to show affection to her.



The lovers stepped out in Paris after the YSL beauty party and a meal at Costes where the aspiring chef attempted to lock lips with the Transformers star.

However, Brooklyn faced humiliation as Nicola turned her face at the last moment and he met with her check, claimed Daily Mail while sharing photos of the couple's outing.

Nicola, dressed in an ab-flashing white tee which she paired with black trousers, looked distracted in the photos captured during their outing.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, donning a matching white shirt with green coloured pants, repeatedly tried to show PDA to his wife but she snubbed all his efforts.

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and Nicola usually gush over each other in all their joint and individual interviews as well as on social media.

However, it was not the case during their recent appearance in Paris, where they flew for the Paris Week.