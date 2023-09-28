 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Meghan and Harry's environmental credentials questioned

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Meghan and Harry's environmental credentials questioned 

Multiple international flights recently taken by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put a question mark on the couple's environmental credentials.

A report in express.co.uk revealed that the royal couple have taken seven flights between them over a two-week period.

They seemed to forget their speech on the importance of tackling climate change as they took flights to various destinations.

The report said Harry flew from LA to Heathrow on Thursday, September 7 to attend the WellChild awards in London, before heading to Germany the next day for the start of the Invictus Games.

It said Meghan travelled to London on Monday September 11 before joining a connecting flight to Germany on Tuesday.

The publication revealed that the couple then flew to Portugal together on Sunday 17 for a short holiday. 

"They then caught a flight to London’s Heathrow on Wednesday 20 where they then boarded their seventh and final flight to LA," express.com.uk reported.

"The number of flights in such a short period of time comes after Harry spoke out about environmental issues and his love for nature in a special edition of Vogue magazine in 2019," the newspaper commented on the couple's travelling. 

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the news outlet that Harry and Meghan's recent spate of jet-setting appears at odds with their environmental credentials.

“If you preach about climate change, as Harry and Meghan do, you should, where possible, practise what you preach," he said.

