 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

In show of defiance, Prince Eugenie 'meets Meghan and Harry'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

In a show of defiance, Prince Eugenie meets Meghan and Harry
In a show of defiance, Prince Eugenie 'meets Meghan and Harry' 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have caught up with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Portugal, according to the British media.

The reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's meeting with Eugenie and Jack emerged after the couple flew to Portugal together on Sunday 17 for a short holiday following the end of the Invictus Games.  

According to the Portuguese media, Meghan and Harry took a 'lightning romantic escape' to the Alentejo region of the country following a week in Dusseldorf.

In show of defiance, Prince Eugenie meets Meghan and Harry

 Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew, the second son of late Queen Elizabeth and the younger brother of King Charles. 

She has refused to cut ties with his cousin and Meghan Markle after the duo attacked the Firm in their media appearances, Netflix documentary, and the Duke's tell-all book Spare.

Eugenie and her sister Beatrice reportedly think that their father was meted out the same treatment by the royals Prince Harry and his wife received at the hands of the family.

She went to attend the Super Bowl halftime show with Prince Harry and later dined with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year in a rendezvous some British experts think was a show of defiance to the royal family. 

More From Entertainment:

How does Michael Gambon get his hands on Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter'?

How does Michael Gambon get his hands on Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter'?
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner frequent outings

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner frequent outings
Patrick J. Adams deletes Meghan Markle's pictures

Patrick J. Adams deletes Meghan Markle's pictures

Barack Obama's honest script review spooks Netflix director

Barack Obama's honest script review spooks Netflix director
Empire State Building joins the Taylor Swift 'ketchup and seemingly ranch' craze

Empire State Building joins the Taylor Swift 'ketchup and seemingly ranch' craze
Meghan and Harry's environmental credentials questioned

Meghan and Harry's environmental credentials questioned

Henry Cavill's spy adventure 'Argylle' unveiled in action-packed trailer: Watch

Henry Cavill's spy adventure 'Argylle' unveiled in action-packed trailer: Watch
Is Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's budding 'romance' a PR stunt?

Is Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's budding 'romance' a PR stunt?
Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' films, dies at 82

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' films, dies at 82
Kanye West uses ‘body double’ on outings with Bianca Censori?

Kanye West uses ‘body double’ on outings with Bianca Censori?
Prince William sidelined by Prince Edward and Sophie? video

Prince William sidelined by Prince Edward and Sophie?

Did Kris Jenner's jealousy halt Corey Gamble's 'Yellowstone' debut? video

Did Kris Jenner's jealousy halt Corey Gamble's 'Yellowstone' debut?