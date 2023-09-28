In show of defiance, Prince Eugenie 'meets Meghan and Harry'

In a show of defiance, Prince Eugenie 'meets Meghan and Harry'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have caught up with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Portugal, according to the British media.

The reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's meeting with Eugenie and Jack emerged after the couple flew to Portugal together on Sunday 17 for a short holiday following the end of the Invictus Games.

According to the Portuguese media, Meghan and Harry took a 'lightning romantic escape' to the Alentejo region of the country following a week in Dusseldorf.

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew, the second son of late Queen Elizabeth and the younger brother of King Charles.

She has refused to cut ties with his cousin and Meghan Markle after the duo attacked the Firm in their media appearances, Netflix documentary, and the Duke's tell-all book Spare.



Eugenie and her sister Beatrice reportedly think that their father was meted out the same treatment by the royals Prince Harry and his wife received at the hands of the family.

She went to attend the Super Bowl halftime show with Prince Harry and later dined with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year in a rendezvous some British experts think was a show of defiance to the royal family.