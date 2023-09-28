Britney Spears gets police on the door for second time in 2023

Britney Spears disturbing knife-play clips on Instagram prompted Ventura County Sherriff's Department to pay a welfare check to the newly-divorced star.

Spilling beans on the matter, an insider shared that the local cops visited the Toxic hitmaker's $7.4 million mansion in Thousands Oaks, California to inquire about the global icon's safety and wellness.

The law enforcement visit was preceded by a flood of 'calls' to the authorities to check on the Mississippi native after she posted worrisome videos where she was dancing with the butcher knives.

However, the source confirmed to TMZ that Britney "was okay."



Notwithstanding, the Grammy winner clarified the 'dangerous' post with another clip, telling fans to chill as those blades were fake, adding that she was copying Shakira, referring to the Columbian pop star's MTV's VMA performance with the knives earlier this month.

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today. Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon," the megastar added.

Notably, it's not the first time the Sometimes rocker sparked safety concerns with her wild antics leading the boys in blue wellness check.



Last January, police reached the 41-year-old's home for a safety check after mounting fans concerns.

However, Britney requested her fans to respect her privacy, “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

Continuing the post on Twitter, she wrote, "The police never entered my home, and when they came to my gate, they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."