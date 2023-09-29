Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe recalls Michael Gambon's hilarious prank

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliff recalled a hilarious prank that Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, a character played by Sir Michael Gambon, pulled on him, following the latter's death at the age of 82.

Michael Gambon's family confirmed the news of the sad demise of the actor on Thursday, revealing that he died peacefully in hospital following a bout of pneumonia.

According to Daily Mail, in a resurfaced interview of the Harry Potter star with GQ last year, Daniel opened up about working with the legendary actor Michael Gambon.

He recalled, "Michael Gambon learned that he could make me laugh very very easily during the filming (when Daniel was a teenager). So he would make me laugh until the word 'action', at which point I was unable to recover." He added, "On the other Gambon himself could just snap into a performance with his inherent gravitas and charm."

Daniel recalled one particular instant during the filming of a scene in the great hall for the third movie of the series, Prisoner of Azkaban. He said, "Gambon and Alan Rickman, who played Snape, put one of the fart machines in my sleeping bag, and as the scene had to cover kids sleeping, I was on my sleeping bag too."

He continued, "As the camera approached me, the machine unleashed a tremendous noise in the great hall," adding that he was a bit embarrassed but it was really funny.