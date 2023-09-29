 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe recalls Michael Gambon's hilarious prank

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

Harry Potters Daniel Radcliffe recalls Michael Gambons hilarious prank
Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe recalls Michael Gambon's hilarious prank 

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliff recalled a hilarious prank that Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, a character played by Sir Michael Gambon, pulled on him, following the latter's death at the age of 82.

Michael Gambon's family confirmed the news of the sad demise of the actor on Thursday, revealing that he died peacefully in hospital following a bout of pneumonia.

According to Daily Mail, in a resurfaced interview of the Harry Potter star with GQ last year, Daniel opened up about working with the legendary actor Michael Gambon.

He recalled, "Michael Gambon learned that he could make me laugh very very easily during the filming (when Daniel was a teenager). So he would make me laugh until the word 'action', at which point I was unable to recover." He added, "On the other Gambon himself could just snap into a performance with his inherent gravitas and charm."

Daniel recalled one particular instant during the filming of a scene in the great hall for the third movie of the series, Prisoner of Azkaban. He said, "Gambon and Alan Rickman, who played Snape, put one of the fart machines in my sleeping bag, and as the scene had to cover kids sleeping, I was on my sleeping bag too."

He continued, "As the camera approached me, the machine unleashed a tremendous noise in the great hall," adding that he was a bit embarrassed but it was really funny.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish reveals mysterious sign helped her cope with fame video

Billie Eilish reveals mysterious sign helped her cope with fame
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's early release: The real-life event behind 'The Act'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's early release: The real-life event behind 'The Act'
Why Harry Potter's Michael Gambon 'horribly' quit acting before death video

Why Harry Potter's Michael Gambon 'horribly' quit acting before death
The chilling details of Miley Cyrus' stalker's sinister plan: Read More video

The chilling details of Miley Cyrus' stalker's sinister plan: Read More

'The View' host Sara Haines blasts Swifties, Beyhive: 'They are equally bad'

'The View' host Sara Haines blasts Swifties, Beyhive: 'They are equally bad'
Cher has 'best intentions' as she gets son 'kidnapped': 'Amazing mother'

Cher has 'best intentions' as she gets son 'kidnapped': 'Amazing mother'
Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene' video

Prince Harry in need for 'electric shock therapy' after Meghan Markle 'love scene'
Ice Spice reacts to Matty Healy's racist remarks for first time

Ice Spice reacts to Matty Healy's racist remarks for first time
Princess Charlene 'exhausted' of Prince Albert 'divorce' rumours video

Princess Charlene 'exhausted' of Prince Albert 'divorce' rumours
'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death

'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon remembered for his wise words on death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted with 14 flights in 7 days video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'hypocrisy' highlighted with 14 flights in 7 days
Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification

Kate and William can breathe sigh of relief as Meghan's friend issues clarification