 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s making poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 29, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for attempting to make poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout.

Accusations against the couple have been shared by royal commentator Jan Moir.

All her thoughts have come to light, in one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it, she referenced Meghan’s visit to an underprivileged school, where she handed out release forms, banning the spread of stories, and personal images to social media.

In reference to this Ms Moir said, “You'd think she'd want to keep the whole embarrassing project under wraps, but instead she planned a visit to this carefully chosen inner-city school in Harlem, which has a 91 per cent black and Hispanic student population, 95 per cent of whom qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. It was perfectly underprivileged, in other words.”

In the middle of her piece, she also slipped in a sly jibe against the Duchess and said, “The Sussexes' team did insist upon new cushions for the children to sit on during the 'read aloud' in the school grounds. For if poverty is regrettable, at least it can be photogenic.”

“For what was this event, except a promotional exercise to plug The Bench?” Ms Moir also said in reference to Meghan Markle’s children’s book, inspired by her son Archie

Before concluding Ms Moir also revealed that there were emails sent out, detailing the job role of 11 broadcast outlets, 17 photographers and seven reporters who would oversee the entire event.

This was allegedly before ”greasily urging the school to say it was a charity event and not something 'promotion-ey'.”

“This is the kind of humdrum event the Royal Family in the UK take part in any day of the week,” she also said.

But “the difference is they do this as part of charity work or investment in local initiatives and sundry worthy causes for the good of others rather than themselves.”

“Certainly not to punt a crummy book they've written while pretending to be royals in exile in a country that is a republic.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules

Meghan Markle holds Archie, Lilibet to ‘different’ set of rules
NSYNC fans left ecstatic over new song ‘Better Place’: ‘Yes they do it better’ video

NSYNC fans left ecstatic over new song ‘Better Place’: ‘Yes they do it better’
Kate Middleton knows the Harry & Meghan ‘show’ is on: ‘Has to grin & bare it’

Kate Middleton knows the Harry & Meghan ‘show’ is on: ‘Has to grin & bare it’
King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness

King Charles has given up hope of Prince Harry seeking forgiveness
Kerry Washington reveals which famous celebrities have slid into her DMs

Kerry Washington reveals which famous celebrities have slid into her DMs
Process behind Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's provocative outfits revealed

Process behind Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's provocative outfits revealed
Elon Musk deems Russell Brand victim of “witch burning phase” amid rape allegations

Elon Musk deems Russell Brand victim of “witch burning phase” amid rape allegations
Jennifer Lopez turns to Ben Affleck for help in dealing with her ex Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez turns to Ben Affleck for help in dealing with her ex Marc Anthony
WATCH: David Beckham grooves to Taylor Swift song as Harper gives him makeover video

WATCH: David Beckham grooves to Taylor Swift song as Harper gives him makeover
Meghan Markle’s turning children into ‘unpaid extras’

Meghan Markle’s turning children into ‘unpaid extras’
'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America video

'Funny' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought back ‘reality TV’ in America
Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner can’t risk introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet because of Travis Scott