Meghan Markle’s making poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for attempting to make poverty look ‘photogenic’ for clout.



Accusations against the couple have been shared by royal commentator Jan Moir.

All her thoughts have come to light, in one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it, she referenced Meghan’s visit to an underprivileged school, where she handed out release forms, banning the spread of stories, and personal images to social media.

In reference to this Ms Moir said, “You'd think she'd want to keep the whole embarrassing project under wraps, but instead she planned a visit to this carefully chosen inner-city school in Harlem, which has a 91 per cent black and Hispanic student population, 95 per cent of whom qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. It was perfectly underprivileged, in other words.”

In the middle of her piece, she also slipped in a sly jibe against the Duchess and said, “The Sussexes' team did insist upon new cushions for the children to sit on during the 'read aloud' in the school grounds. For if poverty is regrettable, at least it can be photogenic.”

“For what was this event, except a promotional exercise to plug The Bench?” Ms Moir also said in reference to Meghan Markle’s children’s book, inspired by her son Archie

Before concluding Ms Moir also revealed that there were emails sent out, detailing the job role of 11 broadcast outlets, 17 photographers and seven reporters who would oversee the entire event.

This was allegedly before ”greasily urging the school to say it was a charity event and not something 'promotion-ey'.”

“This is the kind of humdrum event the Royal Family in the UK take part in any day of the week,” she also said.

But “the difference is they do this as part of charity work or investment in local initiatives and sundry worthy causes for the good of others rather than themselves.”

“Certainly not to punt a crummy book they've written while pretending to be royals in exile in a country that is a republic.”