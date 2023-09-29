Ellie Goulding's Twitter flirtation fuels speculation of romance with Richard Benwell

Ellie Goulding's recent interactions on social media have sparked rumors of a potential new romance, following her public split from husband Caspar Jopling earlier this year.

The British singer-songwriter, 36, who recently ended her friendship with Zac Goldsmith, seemed to have her eye on a "tree-hugging hunk" after coming across a powerful video on environmental restoration.

Intrigued by the video and the man delivering the speech, Goulding took to Twitter, posting a message inquiring about his identity. She confessed, "This is awks but can anyone tell me who this is? He was seriously impressive! And sweet."

The mystery man in question turned out to be Richard Benwell, the CEO of Wildlife & Countryside Link. He promptly replied, expressing his gratitude for Goulding's environmental activism and the accompanying soundtrack.

Their online exchange continued with Goulding's triumphant exclamation, "Found you! Loved your speech," to which Benwell responded with a simple "Thank you."

Their digital rendezvous caught the attention of wildlife television presenter Megan McCubbin, who chimed in with praise for Benwell's speaking skills. Goulding, in response, sent a single red heart to both Benwell and McCubbin.

The online flirtation ignited a buzz on social media, with comments ranging from support to humorous memes. The Director of Climate Change and Evidence at Wildlife Trusts, Kathryn Brown, humorously asked if Goulding was starting a fan club for Richard Benwell. Meanwhile, others playfully speculated about Benwell's potential admirers.

This social media exchange follows Goulding's well-documented connection with Zac Goldsmith, with both sharing a passion for environmental causes back in July.

Goulding's love life continues to captivate public attention as she explores new connections in the world of environmental activism.