Friday, September 29, 2023
Friday, September 29, 2023

Victoria Beckham conquers Paris with fashion show, fragrance collection launch

Victoria Beckham, the renowned designer, proved her exceptional multitasking skills as she unveiled her jam-packed day ahead. The 49-year-old fashion icon was gearing up for her third-ever Paris Fashion Week show, scheduled for Friday afternoon. 

She took to Instagram in the morning to provide her loyal followers with a sneak peek into her hectic schedule.

Expected to be accompanied by her entire family, including her husband David Beckham, 48, Victoria was set to present her Spring 2023 women's ready-to-wear collection. David was spotted running errands in the bustling streets of the French capital earlier in the day, showing his unwavering support.

In addition to her runway preparations, Victoria embarked on another significant venture on the same day – the launch of her debut fragrance collection, a project eight years in the making. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared her excitement with fans, expressing her joy over the long-anticipated release.

Victoria's fragrance collection offers a glimpse into her cherished memories with David, as each scent encapsulates her personal experiences and atmospheres. Accompanying the fragrances are three captivating images, each designed to evoke the essence of the scents, as well as a stunning promotional photo featuring the designer in black lace lingerie.

The collection includes three perfumes, with the first named "Portofino '97" in honor of the location of the couple's very first vacation together. This day marked a momentous occasion for Victoria Beckham as she masterfully balanced her thriving fashion empire and the launch of her fragrance collection.

