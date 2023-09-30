Kate Middleton wants Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘gone’ to take stock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to ‘take stock’ of all that they have on their plate.

Claims about this have been shared by The Daily Mirror’s Associate Editor, Russel Myers.

This chat occurred during Mr Myers interview with Sky News Australia host Paul Murray.

During this chat Mr Myers referenced the alleged thoughts of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

For they reportedly believe that the couple want the Sussexes to “go away and take stock” of the past few years and “try and make their lives work for themselves.”

Later on into the chat, Mr Myers also referenced the recent events unfolding in the UK and connected it to the Sussexes, admitting that the Waleses’ only want the best for them.

This comes amid reports that “[King Charles] days of big international travel – of this relentless schedule that he likes to give himself whenever he's touring – are not going to last forever and it's going to be up to William and Kate to take the mantle and Harry and Meghan don't fit in the picture when that's concerned.”