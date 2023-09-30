 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry likely to get permanent residence in Britain from King Charles after Frogmore eviction

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Prince Harry likely to get permanent residence in Britain from King Charles after Frogmore eviction
Prince Harry likely to get permanent residence in Britain from King Charles after Frogmore eviction

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry would likely get a permanent residence in Britain from his father King Charles after he and his wife Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

According to a report by Daily Express, as per royal rules, Prince Harry, who is one of the seven Counsellors of State for King Charles, would be given a residence in England as he takes on the role.

PR expert Grigorij Richters told Daily Express US: "I believe the King will grant Harry a place to live in Britain. It would be the right thing to do, after all, the King is Harry's father, and it would take a lot of the drama out of the situation.”

He further said, "Even if the release of Harry's book may have caused the Royal Family a lot of embarrassment, it would demonstrate true kindness and grace from the King to allow his son to live in Britain".

Earlier, King Charles had decided to evict Meghan and Harry from Frogmore Cottage after the release of Duke’s bombshell memoir, Spare.

More From Entertainment:

Bernard Arnault rubbed shoulders with King Charles amid probe over money laundering

Bernard Arnault rubbed shoulders with King Charles amid probe over money laundering

Britney Spears' ‘unfiltered’ memoir set to detail 2008 breakdown drama

Britney Spears' ‘unfiltered’ memoir set to detail 2008 breakdown drama

Queen Camilla throws down the gauntlet to Prince William and Kate Middleton video

Queen Camilla throws down the gauntlet to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry needs help from ‘pivotal’ woman to ‘beg’ King Charles video

Prince Harry needs help from ‘pivotal’ woman to ‘beg’ King Charles
Kate Middleton’s turning to ‘new people’ after Prince Harry betrayal video

Kate Middleton’s turning to ‘new people’ after Prince Harry betrayal
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance PR stunt? Experts think so

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance PR stunt? Experts think so
Kourtney Kardashian's friends reject Kim's claims of 'Not Kourtney' group chat

Kourtney Kardashian's friends reject Kim's claims of 'Not Kourtney' group chat
Britney Spears sister Jamie snubs lavish Los Angeles event because of Sam Asghari

Britney Spears sister Jamie snubs lavish Los Angeles event because of Sam Asghari
Gripping thriller 'Accused' on Netflix sparks conversation on social media dangers video

Gripping thriller 'Accused' on Netflix sparks conversation on social media dangers
Britney Spears embraces close bond with manager Cade Hudson

Britney Spears embraces close bond with manager Cade Hudson
Victoria Beckham was reason behind David Beckham’s 1998 World Cup controversy?

Victoria Beckham was reason behind David Beckham’s 1998 World Cup controversy?
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s joint plans for next week disclosed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s joint plans for next week disclosed