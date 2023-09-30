Prince Harry likely to get permanent residence in Britain from King Charles after Frogmore eviction

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry would likely get a permanent residence in Britain from his father King Charles after he and his wife Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.



According to a report by Daily Express, as per royal rules, Prince Harry, who is one of the seven Counsellors of State for King Charles, would be given a residence in England as he takes on the role.

PR expert Grigorij Richters told Daily Express US: "I believe the King will grant Harry a place to live in Britain. It would be the right thing to do, after all, the King is Harry's father, and it would take a lot of the drama out of the situation.”

He further said, "Even if the release of Harry's book may have caused the Royal Family a lot of embarrassment, it would demonstrate true kindness and grace from the King to allow his son to live in Britain".

Earlier, King Charles had decided to evict Meghan and Harry from Frogmore Cottage after the release of Duke’s bombshell memoir, Spare.