Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween

file footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have apparently begun brainstorming their Halloween costume ideas. According to an insider mentioned by the Daily Mail, the duo has playfully considered the idea of going as Barbie and Ken for the upcoming holiday.

“The whirlwind that this relationship has started is something that Taylor is familiar with, and Travis is OK with,” the source said.

“[Kelce] wants to get in as much time as possible with her before she embarks on her international tour.”

The Grammy-winning artist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is considering attending Heidi Klum's Halloween bash together in a potential couple's costume. Although they haven't made a final decision, they are exploring the idea of making their relationship "red carpet official" at the event.

The Grammy-winning artist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have sparked rumors about their relationship since being spotted together after Kelce's football game on September 24.

Despite fans’ excitement over the budding romance, some public figures have bashed the romance as a PR stunt.

Namely, Sara Haines of The View said during Monday’s episode of Behind the Table podcast that she wouldn’t discuss the heavily-publicized romance on The View.

"This is a PR stunt, this whole thing," Haines said, "and I'm just not that interested in it, because it feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt."