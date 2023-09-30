 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce mull over Barbie and Ken costumes for Halloween

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 30, 2023

file footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have apparently begun brainstorming their Halloween costume ideas. According to an insider mentioned by the Daily Mail, the duo has playfully considered the idea of going as Barbie and Ken for the upcoming holiday.

“The whirlwind that this relationship has started is something that Taylor is familiar with, and Travis is OK with,” the source said.

“[Kelce] wants to get in as much time as possible with her before she embarks on her international tour.”

The Grammy-winning artist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is considering attending Heidi Klum's Halloween bash together in a potential couple's costume. Although they haven't made a final decision, they are exploring the idea of making their relationship "red carpet official" at the event.

The Grammy-winning artist and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have sparked rumors about their relationship since being spotted together after Kelce's football game on September 24.

Despite fans’ excitement over the budding romance, some public figures have bashed the romance as a PR stunt.

Namely, Sara Haines of The View said during Monday’s episode of Behind the Table podcast that she wouldn’t discuss the heavily-publicized romance on The View.

"This is a PR stunt, this whole thing," Haines said, "and I'm just not that interested in it, because it feels like you're giving air to a publicity stunt."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for

Prince Harry is ‘more royal’ than he gives himself credit for
King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

King Charles made a mistake with Harry and Meghan, says author

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism video

Kate Middleton, Prince William make major course correction after criticism

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears

Josh Duhamel's reveals exciting next step as baby Duhamel's arrival nears
Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Ex-Finland Prime Minister stuns with new look as she joins Victoria Beckham in Paris

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages

Injured ‘Batgirl’ film extra takes Warner Bros to court for damages
Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in trouble over latest pictures

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce

Joe Jonas attempts to maintain ‘good dad’ image on daddy-daughter day amid divorce
David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Paris Fashion Week triumph

David Beckham celebrates wife Victoria's Paris Fashion Week triumph
Kylie Minogue teases exciting developments for chart-topping album 'Tension'

Kylie Minogue teases exciting developments for chart-topping album 'Tension'
Kate and Meghan copy each other, says expert video

Kate and Meghan copy each other, says expert

Tim Cook brought Apple watches for Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Tim Cook brought Apple watches for Prince William and Kate Middleton?