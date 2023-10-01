David Beckham reveals why he enjoys happy life with Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham are treating fans with a glimpse of their successful marriage for the last 24 years. In the backdrop of Netflix’s documentary, Beckham, the football star explains the glue between the duos.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the father-of-four said the pair strike the balance by compromising to cater to each other needs.

“You work together. It’s a bit of give and take, always,” the 48-year-old continued. “And marriage is hard work. We’re busy. I always tell Victoria I’m more busy, but she says she is.”

The British midfielder added, “We have four kids who are always going in different directions, but you have to prioritise your time with each other. That’s what we’ve always done, and it seems to be working.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Inter Milan boss also shared his thoughts on becoming grandparents in the future, noting that his better-half is a bit uneasy at the idea.

“I said to Victoria, ‘You know, at some point, you’re going to be a grandma.’ She said, “Don’t talk to me about that!’”, David revealed.