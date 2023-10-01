 
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Oasis reunion confirmed: Liam Gallagher and Bonehead set for epic 30th anniversary tour

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic album, Liam Gallagher and guitarist Bonehead (real name Paul Arthurs) are gearing up for a massive Oasis reunion next year.

The reunion is expected to include a major stadium tour where they will perform every track from their 1994 masterpiece, Definitely Maybe, along with some of their other greatest hits.

Despite their ongoing feud, Liam is reportedly open to the idea of Noel joining the tour, though reconciliation seems distant, given their public spats over the past decade.

A source close to Liam has revealed, "Liam is convinced he can recreate the magic of the first Oasis album, whether or not Noel is with him on stage. He's played songs like Rock 'n' Roll Star with his new band, and the crowd erupts."

The anniversary gigs are rumored to take place at renowned venues like Wembley Stadium, Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, and Newcastle's St James' Park.

The infamous rift between Liam and Noel, which led to Oasis's disbandment in 2009 when Noel quit just hours before a scheduled performance, has been a long-standing saga. Noel released a statement at the time, citing his inability to work with his brother as the reason for his departure.

Over the years, the Gallagher brothers have engaged in a war of words through headlines, interviews, and social media. While there has been speculation about a possible Oasis reunion, recent events indicate that any hopes of reconciliation may still be a distant prospect, as the families remain at odds.

