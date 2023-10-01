Prince Willam first year as Prince of Wales 'has been unfair': 'Played absolute blinder'

Prince William has been hailed for a stellar performance as the Prince of Wales in his first year after taking over the role.



The 41-year-old has bounced back from all the negative PR generated by younger brother Prince Harry and has proved himself a vital cog in the Royal machine.

PR firm Go Up Edward Coram-James tells Express.co.uk: "There isn’t much that the Prince of Wales can do to boost interest in his visits that he isn’t already doing. The truth is that this first year of him being the Prince of Wales has been an unfair year on which to judge his performance in terms of generating positive PR.

"The year has been marred by a series of significant challenges that would have provided a PR dilemma for even the most seasoned crisis communications veteran."

He elaborated: "The aim for year one should have been to keep his head above water, before pulling the rest of his body above water with it in year two. Prince William has achieved that and more.

Speaking about issues with Harry, the expert adds: "The issues with Prince Harry would have sunk most others. When pressed, principals often find it impossible not to let their emotions get the better of them and to enter into a toxic, race-to-the-bottom tit-for-tat war of words. Prince William played an absolute blinder.

"By rising above the fray, not responding but instead continuing with his duties, he looked mature and like a leader,” notes Mr James.