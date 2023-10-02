 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle feels 'free' to hold Harry's hand after 'negativity stings out'

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are changing their strategy to bounce back from royal failures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are cutting off their associations with the Royal Family to build an empire of their own.

The couple is investing their time charitable ventures after years of public bashing of the Royal Family.

"They’re pleased by the positive response they’re getting," a source close to the couple tells InTouch.

They added: "It takes the sting out of all the negativity they were getting beforehand and raises awareness of the Invictus Games, which is really what it’s all about."

The insider added: "One of the reasons why they seem so happy together is they are free and clear of the long-reaching arm of the royals.

"They don’t have to worry about following protocol. They can be natural and hold hands and pile on as much PDA as they want without censure from The Firm,” said the source.

More From Entertainment:

Blue Ivy Carter impresses grandma Tina Knowles with glam makeover skills video

Blue Ivy Carter impresses grandma Tina Knowles with glam makeover skills
David, Victoria Beckham's early romance scared family: 'It was intense!'

David, Victoria Beckham's early romance scared family: 'It was intense!'
Arnold Schwarzenegger acknowledges former affair that ended his marriage

Arnold Schwarzenegger acknowledges former affair that ended his marriage
Jennifer Lopez dazzles at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards: Pic

Jennifer Lopez dazzles at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards: Pic
Cardi B, Offset remember first flirty exchange

Cardi B, Offset remember first flirty exchange

King Charles 'excited' to give his 'sausage fingers' to Prince William

King Charles 'excited' to give his 'sausage fingers' to Prince William
Lil Yachty points out one key difference with friend Drake

Lil Yachty points out one key difference with friend Drake
Taylor Swift enjoys 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce Chiefs game with celeb friends

Taylor Swift enjoys 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce Chiefs game with celeb friends
Tom Hanks clears up confusion about online AI video: 'Beware!'

Tom Hanks clears up confusion about online AI video: 'Beware!'
Sam Asghari backs Britney Spears for first time since split

Sam Asghari backs Britney Spears for first time since split

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry looking for 'fresh start' after 'letting go' famous friends

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry looking for 'fresh start' after 'letting go' famous friends
Kate Middleton, Prince William kids 'not allowed' at dining table: Here's Why

Kate Middleton, Prince William kids 'not allowed' at dining table: Here's Why