Meghan Markle feels 'free' to hold Harry's hand after 'negativity stings out'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are changing their strategy to bounce back from royal failures.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are cutting off their associations with the Royal Family to build an empire of their own.

The couple is investing their time charitable ventures after years of public bashing of the Royal Family.

"They’re pleased by the positive response they’re getting," a source close to the couple tells InTouch.

They added: "It takes the sting out of all the negativity they were getting beforehand and raises awareness of the Invictus Games, which is really what it’s all about."

The insider added: "One of the reasons why they seem so happy together is they are free and clear of the long-reaching arm of the royals.

"They don’t have to worry about following protocol. They can be natural and hold hands and pile on as much PDA as they want without censure from The Firm,” said the source.