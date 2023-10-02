Tom Hanks clears up confusion about online AI video: 'Beware!'

Tom Hanks is the latest actor affected by artificial intelligence as he warned fans not to fall for an A.I. video of himself doing rounds on the internet about dental plan promotions.



Clarifying the online clip on Instagram, the Forrest Gump star said that the viral video attributed to him was a fake.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” the Academy winner wrote.

Tom previously anticipated the rise of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. In May, the star told The Adam Buxton Podcast that the technology's effects were long in the offing.



“We saw this coming,” he continued. “We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now that has only grown a billionfold since then, and we see it everywhere.”

Expanding on the use of AI, the Toy Story actor said his face could live even after his death—thanks to the tech.

“I could be hit by a bus tomorrow, and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on,” Tom added.

“Outside the understanding of AI and deepfake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That’s certainly an artistic challenge, but it’s also a legal one.”