Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein

Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianna Feinstein

Royal fans have expressed their views over rumours Meghan Markle could be in the running to replace late California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who passed away earlier this week.



According to a report by Daily Express, a major Democratic donor close to California Governor Gavin Newsom - who will choose Feinstein's replacement - told the Mail on Sunday: "Meghan is definitely a long shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it's not an impossibility.”

The donor further said, “Crazier things have happened."

The publication further claims it had previously been reported that the Duchess of Sussex was getting guidance from Gavin Newsom.

Now, reacting to Meghan’s intention, a royal fan commented on Daily Express report: “Meghan would love a career in politics it is perfect for her.”

Another said, “She could never.”

“The RF (Royal Family) don't have any political power, which makes me wonder what the point of them is now. They are not head of government, really,” said the third fan.

“She wont even try. She would have to give up her Duchess title first !”