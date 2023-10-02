 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianna Feinstein

Royal fans have expressed their views over rumours Meghan Markle could be in the running to replace late California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who passed away earlier this week.

According to a report by Daily Express, a major Democratic donor close to California Governor Gavin Newsom - who will choose Feinstein's replacement - told the Mail on Sunday: "Meghan is definitely a long shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it's not an impossibility.”

The donor further said, “Crazier things have happened."

The publication further claims it had previously been reported that the Duchess of Sussex was getting guidance from Gavin Newsom.

Now, reacting to Meghan’s intention, a royal fan commented on Daily Express report: “Meghan would love a career in politics it is perfect for her.”

Another said, “She could never.”

“The RF (Royal Family) don't have any political power, which makes me wonder what the point of them is now. They are not head of government, really,” said the third fan.

“She wont even try. She would have to give up her Duchess title first !”

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner reveals why she's 'terrified' of motherhood

Kendall Jenner reveals why she's 'terrified' of motherhood
Russell Brand faces UK police probe for assault allegations once more

Russell Brand faces UK police probe for assault allegations once more
Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons

Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ video

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’
Dakota Johnson celebrates early birthday with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert video

Dakota Johnson celebrates early birthday with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert
Chris Hemsworth and daughter India embark on thrilling Icelandic adventure

Chris Hemsworth and daughter India embark on thrilling Icelandic adventure
Blue Ivy Carter impresses grandma Tina Knowles with glam makeover skills video

Blue Ivy Carter impresses grandma Tina Knowles with glam makeover skills
David, Victoria Beckham's early romance scared family: 'It was intense!'

David, Victoria Beckham's early romance scared family: 'It was intense!'
Arnold Schwarzenegger acknowledges former affair that ended his marriage

Arnold Schwarzenegger acknowledges former affair that ended his marriage
Jennifer Lopez dazzles at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards: Pic

Jennifer Lopez dazzles at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards: Pic
Cardi B, Offset remember first flirty exchange

Cardi B, Offset remember first flirty exchange

King Charles 'excited' to give his 'sausage fingers' to Prince William

King Charles 'excited' to give his 'sausage fingers' to Prince William