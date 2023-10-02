Paris Fury reveals meaning behind unique name for 7th child

Paris Fury, mother-of-seven and wife of boxing champion Tyson Fury, recently unveiled the name of her seventh child and shared the heartfelt significance behind it.

The adorable baby, born at 2:29 am on September 18th, is affectionately known as Rico. However, his full name is Prince Rico Paris Fury.

The middle name, Rico, holds a poignant tribute to Tyson's late cousin, Rico Burton, who tragically lost his life last year. Paris, the first part of the baby's name, pays homage to her.

Notably, all four of their sons share the same first name, a choice Tyson previously explained, declaring them all as 'princes' while asserting his role as the 'king' of the family.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, Paris elaborated on their decision to name their son Prince Rico. She remarked, "All of my kids have got unusual names, and obviously, it’s also really personal to Tyson. We also added my name because I’ve had seven kids, and I still haven’t had one named after me, so Tyson thought, 'Come on, it’s about time!'"

Tyson, deeply committed to his boxing career, couldn't be present for the birth due to his intense training camp schedule. However, he ensured he was there until just a few hours before Rico's arrival.

Paris, grateful for her mother's support during the labor, described the joy of hearing her baby's cries and the instant connection it brought.

Prince Rico joins his six siblings: Venezuela, 14, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson Fury II, five, Valencia Amber, four, Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, and one-year-old Athena.