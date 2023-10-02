Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian finally end their feud?

US reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian have seemingly finally ended their ongoing feud.



Kim took to Instagram and shared several behind-the-scenes photos that were taken during Kourtney's baby shower.

She posted the photos with caption, “Baby Barker is coming” followed by a heart emoji.

Reacting to it, Kourtney, who is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker, commented, “Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower or my dreams.”

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North gathered alongside other members of the family on Sunday as they celebrated a "vintage Disneyland" themed baby shower for baby Barker.



According to People, pregnant Kourtney and Travis Barker were the guests of honor at the incredible "vintage Disneyland"-themed party.

According to a report by Hello magazine, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had been arguing for months.

They first became embroiled in a bitter feud when they clashed over Kim's recent partnership with Dolce & Gabbana.