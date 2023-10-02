 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian finally end their feud?

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 02, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian finally end their feud?
Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian finally end their feud?

US reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian have seemingly finally ended their ongoing feud.

Kim took to Instagram and shared several behind-the-scenes photos that were taken during Kourtney's baby shower.

She posted the photos with caption, “Baby Barker is coming” followed by a heart emoji.

Reacting to it, Kourtney, who is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker, commented, “Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower or my dreams.”

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North gathered alongside other members of the family on Sunday as they celebrated a "vintage Disneyland" themed baby shower for baby Barker.

According to People, pregnant Kourtney and Travis Barker were the guests of honor at the incredible "vintage Disneyland"-themed party.

According to a report by Hello magazine, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had been arguing for months.

They first became embroiled in a bitter feud when they clashed over Kim's recent partnership with Dolce & Gabbana.

More From Entertainment:

Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’

Reports claiming Meghan Markle will replace Dianne Feinstein dubbed ‘PR prank’
Paris Fury reveals meaning behind unique name for 7th child

Paris Fury reveals meaning behind unique name for 7th child
Katie Price's constant talk about ex-husband strains relationship with Carl Woods

Katie Price's constant talk about ex-husband strains relationship with Carl Woods
Taylor Swift becomes closer with Travis Kelce's mom: Is it official?

Taylor Swift becomes closer with Travis Kelce's mom: Is it official?
Victoria Beckham's Netflix series unveils her vulnerable side, family's harrowing past video

Victoria Beckham's Netflix series unveils her vulnerable side, family's harrowing past
Kendall Jenner reveals why she's 'terrified' of motherhood

Kendall Jenner reveals why she's 'terrified' of motherhood
Russell Brand faces UK police probe for assault allegations once more

Russell Brand faces UK police probe for assault allegations once more
Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein video

Meghan Markle sparks new debate with rumours to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein
Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons

Queen Camilla shares personal message to mark International Day of Older Persons
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’ video

Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘frustrated’
Dakota Johnson celebrates early birthday with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert video

Dakota Johnson celebrates early birthday with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert
Chris Hemsworth and daughter India embark on thrilling Icelandic adventure

Chris Hemsworth and daughter India embark on thrilling Icelandic adventure