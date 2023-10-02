Beyoncé drops trailer for 'Renaissance World Tour' documentary: Watch

Beyoncé drops trailer for 'Renaissance World Tour' documentary

Beyoncé has unveiled the trailer for her highly-anticipated concert documentary, chronicling her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour. The trailer made its debut during the tour's final performance in Kansas City, Missouri, creating a buzz among fans and the entertainment industry alike.

The singer's production company, Parkwood Entertainment, along with AMC Entertainment, announced that the film, titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, is set to hit theaters on December 1 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Release dates for additional global cities will be disclosed at a later date, promising an international audience for the documentary.

The official description of the film paints a vivid picture of what fans can expect: a journey from the tour's inception in Stockholm, Sweden, to its grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It promises to showcase Beyoncé's dedication, creative vision, and unparalleled work ethic as she masterfully crafts her legacy.



The Renaissance World Tour, celebrated for its maximalist production, welcomed over 2.7 million fans from around the globe to the Club Renaissance, fostering an environment of freedom, acceptance, and shared joy.

Beyoncé shared the trailer on her Instagram account with a teasing caption, "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply." Tickets for the documentary screening went on sale on Sunday, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the film.

This isn't Beyoncé's first foray into concert documentaries, having previously wowed audiences with "Homecoming," which captured her iconic 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance.



Since commencing the Renaissance World Tour in May 2022, Beyoncé has performed in major cities worldwide, drawing in millions of fans, including notable celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, and Tracee Ellis Ross. With a staggering gross of $461.3 million, as reported by Billboard, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has etched its name into the annals of music history as the highest-grossing tour ever recorded in the Boxscore archives.