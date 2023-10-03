Angelina Jolie gets huge shout-out for Afghan women's support

Angelina Jolie's advocacy for women's empowerment has earned laurels across the aisle. Now, an internet influencer, Zahra, is giving a shout-out to the star to lend her voice to the repressed Afghan women.

Sharing her tribute at VidCon's Girl Power panel, the Afghan American Tiktoker said, "I always respected and admired her, and she's been incredibly vocal about supporting Afghan women."

She continued, "I think seeing people in pop culture... women in pop culture using their platforms for good is always really heartwarming."

The 48-year-old has a history of vociferously supporting Afghan women's right to education. Not to mention, the actress donated $1 million to Afghan refugees after U.N.'s plea in 2001

Last year, the former Special U.N. envoy penned a scathing piece against the Taliban on the first anniversary of their takeover.

Hailing the "Strength, resilience and resourcefulness" of those who are pursuing their basic right of education despite restrictions, the L.A. native penned in Time magazine, "It's so obvious that Afghan women are an incredible resource for the country and its place in the world, and that the economy—and society as a whole—will not function without their full participation."

Angelina continued the case for women's education, arguing, "It's impossible not to think that attempts to force Afghan women back into the home will fail in the long term. It's so obvious that Afghan women are an incredible resource for the country and its place in the world, and that the economy—and society as a whole—will not function without their full participation."