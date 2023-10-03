 
entertainment
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Meghan Markle script learning tricks would help her get into US politics

Meghan Markle will seemingly join the US politics with her newfound interests in the arena.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop does not want to undermine the possibility of Meghan contesting for politics.

She said: “Firstly there is Meghan’s ability to learn a script and digest a brief. (Suits is testimony to that). Americans, particularly Californians, aren't averse to selecting their politicians from Tinsel Town – Ronald Reghan and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both governors of the state, albeit Republican ones, before the former went on to become president of the USA.”

"Like Schwarzenegger, (and dare I say it, Trump!) Meghan has immense name recognition and considerable wealth – two vital assets in the US political system. Love her or loathe her, the duchess would be able to reach parts of the electorate that other politicians could only dream of,” continues Dr Dunlop.

She adds: “And these days California is predominantly Democratic – the perfect fit for a duchess who has long aligned herself with the centre-left. Remember the little girl who talked truth to power over a gender bias TV ad? Polling suggests many Democrats agree Meghan is the right fit for them."

