Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Bradley Cooper makes surprise appearance at 'Maestro' premiere amid actors' strike

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

Bradley Cooper, the multi-talented actor who also directs and co-wrote the highly-anticipated film Maestro, surprised audiences at the North American premiere screening of his latest project during the New York Film Festival on Monday night. 

Cooper, known for his versatility, takes on the role of the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein in this Netflix production. This marked his first public appearance related to the film, as he had been avoiding press opportunities, including the movie's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, due to the ongoing actors' strike.

The event took place at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, where an enthusiastic audience eagerly awaited the screening. Jamie Bernstein, daughter of the iconic Leonard Bernstein, took to the stage to introduce Maestro and shared the exciting news that Bradley Cooper was present in accordance with SAG-AFTRA strike rules. 

She emphasized, "The Screen Actors Guild guidelines permit our director, Mr. Cooper, to watch his film with us here tonight," and warmly welcomed him to the debut of his captivating creation.

A representative from SAG confirmed that Cooper's attendance was permissible under the strike rules, as he was not actively promoting the film, aligning with the stipulation that performers can attend film festivals without promoting struck work or companies. 

This allowed Cooper to join the event without infringing upon the ongoing strike while providing fans and cinephiles a glimpse into his latest artistic endeavor.

