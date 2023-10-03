Reese Witherspoon's daughter shares candid insights on battle with anxiety

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, recently took to Instagram to candidly discuss her ongoing struggles with mental health during a Q&A session with her followers.

In a heartfelt revelation, the 24-year-old shared her battle with anxiety, disclosing that she has grappled with the condition "for as long as I can remember." Her openness shed light on the fact that her mental health challenges started in childhood and continued into her teenage years.

Ava didn't shy away from addressing her experiences and offered valuable advice to those facing similar struggles. She emphasized the importance of not invalidating one's feelings, highlighting that everyone has the right to their emotions, even if they may seem peculiar to others. She also discouraged self-criticism, explaining that it doesn't aid in feeling better or finding solutions.

Sharing coping strategies, Ava recommended focusing on the present moment by engaging the senses. "Note 1-3 things you can smell, touch, hear, etc… in the moment & remember: this feeling will pass, even if you have to ride it out for awhile,” she advised.

Ava's candid disclosure regarding her mental health battles comes amid public fascination with her striking resemblance to her mother, Reese Witherspoon.

This revelation offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by even those in the glamorous world of Hollywood and serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues openly and empathetically.