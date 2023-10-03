'Kim Kardashian proves Kourtney right'

Kim Kardashian is receiving backlash for her latest photoshoot for which she chose an outfit that hasn't gone down well with the majority of her fans.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was criticized for allowing herself to be pictured in a tiny bra in an attempt to "steal the limelight from her sisters."

"Couldn’t let Kendall Jenner have her damn week with Benito!" said a fan commenting on Kim's Instagram post.



One of her followers wrote, "Anyone else think that Kim resorts to this when her sisters start becoming more interesting and popular??



"So Kourtney was right...she has to make everything about her," said another.









