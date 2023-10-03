New report pits Meghan and Harry against King Charles and royal family

A report in the British media said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's website falsely hints Queen Elizabeth is still alive.

The report is based on the couple's website sussexroyal.com which they used when they were still working royals.

The couple quit their Instagram account with millions of followers and stopped using the abovementioned website after they announced to step down as working royals before moving to the US.



"The website names the late Queen Elizabeth as the current sovereign - nearly 400 days after she died aged 96 at her Balmoral home," said the report published in leading English daily.



The couple, however, left the UK and quit as working royals when the former sovereign was still alive.

The late monarch is currently listed as the 'sovereign' on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex web page - sussexroyal.com - under the monarchy section.



The website does not mention Charles as the king who ascended to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the official website of the British Royal family referred to Queen Elizabeth as the monarch on its page about the Duchess of Sussex until a few months ago.

The correction was made only after the "error" was highlighted by the media.