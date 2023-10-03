 
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles undertakes royal duty in Scotland

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

King Charles remains determined to fulfill his royal duties during his stay in Scotland.

The royal family on Tuesday said, the monarch, "The King has toured the James Jones and Sons sawmill in Aboyne to see first-hand how construction timber is produced as a renewable and recyclable building product."

A statement on social media said, "The family-owned company is now under its fifth-generation leadership with diversified operations in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The social media post on the official account of the Royal Family also included a 1958 picture of "a young Prince Charles is shown how to use a sawmill on the Balmoral estate."



