Meghan Markle success in politics is only something 'others can dream of'

Meghan Markle could score her way into the US politics with her two special qualities.



Historian Dr Tessa Dunlop reveals how the Duchess of Sussex can use her best ‘assets’ to find a way in.

She said: "Americans, particularly Californians, aren't averse to selecting their politicians from Tinsel Town.

"Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both governors of the state, albeit Republican ones, before the former went on to become president of the USA.

"Like Schwarzenegger, (and dare I say it, Trump) Meghan has immense name recognition and considerable wealth – two vital assets in the US political system."

Further sharing with The Mirror, Dr Dunlop added: "Love her or loathe her, the duchess would be able to reach parts of the electorate that other politicians could only dream of."