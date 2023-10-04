'Incharge' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'tanked' their image sans royals

Prince Harry’s reputation has come under the radar eversince he has left the Royal fold with wife Meghan Markle.



Writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were protected under the wing of Royals across the pond and have hurt themselves ever since they flew to the US.

She said: "Ever since he’s left and he’s been completely in charge of his image, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, it’s completely tanked.

"And it just shows that sometimes actually having the protection of people you may not always agree with is a blessing more than a curse,” added Dr Krakue.

Harry and Meghan left the royals in 2020 after quitting their positions as senior members of the family.