Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Foreign royal graces UK event as Kate and William kept out

Foreign royal graces UK event as Kate and William kept out

Queen Rania traveled all the way from Jordan to attend One Young World Summit 2023, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Jordanian royal looked graceful in pictures and videos shared from the event.

Her speech was streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and other social media websites.

No member of the British royal family was in attendance at the summit called Belfast One 2023.

The annual One Young World Summit convenes the brightest young leaders from 190+ countries and 250+ organisations, working to accelerate social impact. 

Delegates participate in four transformative days of speeches, workshops and networking. Throughout the Summit, Delegates are counselled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as President Mary Robinson, Didier Drogba and Professor Muhammad Yunus.



