Selena Gomez breaks silence on Dua Lipa feud rumors: ‘It was an accident!’

Selena Gomez has spoken out to clear up rumors of a feud with Dua Lipa that started when she accidentally unfollowed the singer on Instagram in June.

Gomez explained in a recent interview with Fast Company that it was all a mistake while she was cleaning up her Instagram account.

“It was an accident!” she exclaimed, adding, “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’”

Gomez, 31, addressed the feud rumors immediately by sharing a photo of herself wearing a polka-dot and butterfly-print dress from Lipa's Versace capsule collection, captioning it with "A little Versace/Dua moment."

Lipa, 28, responded positively to the support in the comments, calling Gomez an "angeeeeeeeel!!!!" with heart-eye emojis.

Gomez has since re-followed the Dance the Night hitmaker but has not re-followed other celebrities she had previously unfollowed, including Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid.

While it's unclear why the Single Soon crooner unfollowed Gigi, the two first connected through their mutual friend Taylor Swift.

As for Bella Hadid, the two unfollowed each other after they both dated The Weeknd, Gomez then publicly declared her a "girl crush" in a TikTok video in February, to which Bella never publicly responded.