Kate Middleton, Prince William visit Cardiff

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Cardiff on Tuesday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK and mark the start of Black History Month.



They visited Cardiff to meet members of the Windrush generation and celebrate the work of diverse community groups in the area.

The Prince and Princess met with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum for Wales at the Grange Pavilion to hear about the incredible contribution the Windrush generation has had on the Welsh community and learn about how young minority ethnic individuals are creating positive change in Wales.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire arriving in the UK, Kate and William met members of the Windrush Cymru Elders.

The Prince and Princess heard about the lived experiences of the elders and the incredible impact the generation has had in Wales.