Taylor Swift fans urge her to date Travis Kelce: ‘Do it for America’

Swifties are over the moon on the prospects of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance. Now, others are also doubling down on the matchmaking.



Approving NFL’s tight end merits, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, on their Calm Down podcast, presented his case in front of the Grammy winner to consider in a throwback episode clip of early August—reposted amid the frantic buzz around the pair.

The 45-year-old shared the sweet words for the 33-year-old, saying, “Taylor, I don’t know what you are doing in your life right now besides rocking the world. Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.”



She continued, “This is one, Taylor, I know we’re not the best of friends; we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Meanwhile, the Fox Sports commentator added, “Do it for yourself, do it for us, and do it for the people because there is no one that would give you a better time than this guy.”

Reacting to the clip, the Ohio native commented, “???????? You two are something else!! ????????????????” adding, “I owe you big time!!”

In the meantime, the recent cozy sightings of Taylor and Travis fueled the dating rumours. However, an insider told People they are "still just getting to know each other," the source continued. "It's nothing too serious."