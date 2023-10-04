 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William wanted to give 'chance' Kate Middleton to 'back out' before wedding

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Prince William wanted to give chance Kate Middleton to back out before wedding

Prince William once revealed the real reason he waited for 10 years before tying the knot with Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales in his 2010 engagement interview revealed that he wanted to give Kate her sweet time to adjust to the royal norms before she decides to be with him.

He told interviewer Tom Bradby: "Her and her family, I really want to make sure that they have the best, sort of, guidance and chance to see what life has been like - or what life is like - in the family. That's kind of why I have been waiting this long as I wanted to give her a chance to see and to back out if she needed to.”

The couple also briefly split in between this time in a bid to explore new options before ending up together again.

"We were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up. It was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that, and it worked out for the better,” William noted.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

David Beckham follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Taylor Swift decides to embrace love openly with Travis Kelce unlike Joe Alwyn romance

Taylor Swift decides to embrace love openly with Travis Kelce unlike Joe Alwyn romance
David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

David Beckham shares key to 'lasting romance' with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'

Selena Gomez recalls Justin Bieber breakup as 'worst time of her life'
Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career

Ariana Grande songwriter drops truth-bomb about her career
Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piqui's law: 'This is personal to her'

Angelina Jolie throws weight behind Piqui's law: 'This is personal to her'
Dolly Parton comes out as Swiftie amid Eras Tour buzz

Dolly Parton comes out as Swiftie amid Eras Tour buzz
'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert

'Thin skinned' Meghan Markle 'could never be politician': Expert
Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir

Meghan Markle would 'groan' about how 'badly' she was treated by royals in memoir
Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography

Patrick Stewart shares strong opinion against Tom Hardy in biography
Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims

Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes Donald Trump’s weight claims
Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?

Hugh Jackman remains smitten with Deborra-Lee Furness amid move on report?