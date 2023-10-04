Prince William wanted to give 'chance' Kate Middleton to 'back out' before wedding

Prince William once revealed the real reason he waited for 10 years before tying the knot with Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales in his 2010 engagement interview revealed that he wanted to give Kate her sweet time to adjust to the royal norms before she decides to be with him.

He told interviewer Tom Bradby: "Her and her family, I really want to make sure that they have the best, sort of, guidance and chance to see what life has been like - or what life is like - in the family. That's kind of why I have been waiting this long as I wanted to give her a chance to see and to back out if she needed to.”

The couple also briefly split in between this time in a bid to explore new options before ending up together again.

"We were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up. It was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that, and it worked out for the better,” William noted.