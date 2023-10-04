 
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Prince William treats Meghan Markle like a ‘convicted’ felon

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

File Footage

Prince William holds the view that there is ‘nothing’ Meghan Markle could ever hope to offer the UK, and is just an ‘actress’.

For those unversed, these thoughts intensified the feud between the brothers, from as far back as their dating years.

The main reason for Prince William’s apprehension towards Meghan Markle was due to the nature of her job, as the prince felt she ‘would find it difficult’ to join the British Monarchy.

Prince Harry revealed all of this in his memoir Spare, and it contains an excerpt from their chat.

Reportedly, Prince William told his little brother, “she’s an actress, after all, Harold. Anything can happen.”

While recalling the chat Prince Harry also noted that many felt there would be “a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress.’”

By the end of those chats, Prince Harry started feeling like Prince William “always managed to make” Meghan Markle’s job “sound like a ‘convicted felon.’”

The same things were also later shared in the couple’s docuseries Harry & Meghan.

He recalled, “I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed.”

“Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves. Because, I think, they were surprised. They were surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman.”

“But the fact I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. ‘Oh, she’s an American actress; this won’t last.’”

