Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Victoria Beckham gets candid about shocking David Beckham cheating rumours

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

File Footage 

Victoria Beckham disclosed her profound resentment and struggles during the tumultuous period when her husband, David Beckham, was accused of infidelity.

Reflecting on the difficult period when the former football star’s alleged affair with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos, was leaked, Victoria said she “resented” her husband in Netflix docuseries, based on David’s life titled BECKHAM.

The fallout from these allegations prompted the family, including their children Brooklyn and Romeo, to relocate from the UK to Spain to be closer to David and support him during a difficult time.

Recalling the hard period in the docuseries, Victoria confessed, "Did I resent David? If I'm being totally honest, yes I did."

The hotly released documentary shows the family’s move to Spain which brought the Beckham clam under intense scrutiny, with the Spanish media relentless in their pursuit of the couple, and fans intruding on their personal lives.

The series then showed footage of the couple driving through Spain, with their son Brooklyn visibly distressed as fans pressed against the car windows.

Cutting to the present day, Victoria candidly shared, "If I'm being honest, it's probably the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

“It wasn't that I was being unheard, I chose to internalize a lot of it because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed,” she added.

In the fourth and final episode, Victoria discussed the pain she endured following the claims of her husband's alleged affair, which took place almost 20 years ago.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer said that the months that followed the alleged affair were the "hardest" of her life, and during that period, she no longer felt the same level of connection with her David.

"It felt like the world was against us. Here's the thing, we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest. Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,” she said.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me."

