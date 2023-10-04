Step taken to forget Queen Elizabeth one year after her death

Six new award designs bearing the image of King Charles III have been revealed by the Cabinet Office.

Royal fans have seen the step as an effort to forget the national tragedy which was the death of Queen Elizabeth.

According to a statement issued by the government, the images - known as effigies - will be used for almost 50 awards, including The King’s Gallantry Medal, the Royal Red Cross and a range of long service awards.



The new images will replace previous designs which featured an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen died at the age of 96 in September last year.

The new designs feature six different depictions of The King along with the inscription CHARLES III DEI GRATIA REX FID DEF - meaning Charles the Third, by the Grace of God, King, Defender of the Faith.

Three of the images show The King wearing the uniforms of the Admiral of the Fleet (Royal Navy), Field Marshal (Army) and Marshal of the Royal Air Force (RAF). On these medals, The King faces left in order for His medal bar to be seen.

New Royal effigies are announced when a Monarch ascends to the throne and are used on official medals and awards forming part of the UK’s honours system.

Queen Elizabeth's has continued to be in use for medals and awards which recognised service given during her reign.