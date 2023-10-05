Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogacy journey

Kim Kardashian plays wing-woman to Adrienne's surrogate journey

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton recently opened up about the help she received from Kim Kardashian during her surrogacy journey a few years ago.



The singer - who was previously in the groups 3LW and the Cheetah Girls -revealed that she did not know much about surrogacy, so her friend Kim Kardashian helped her.

According to The Mirror, Adrienne appeared on the Harder Than We Thought podcast and shared her experience of going through the process by which she welcomed her son Ever James. She revealed asking The Kardashians star for some pointers about the process as the latter has used surrogacy for two of her kids.

Adrienne hailed Kim stating, "She was freaking amazing. Like so dope." She continued, "I was surprised that this woman is running multiple empires, but was the quickest to respond on text."

The American TV personality added that Kim was very helpful as the latter introduced her to one of the best surrogacy lawyers, Andy Vorzimer.

Adrienne added that she had no idea about how important the legal side of the journey was. She appeared to be grateful to Kim for introducing her to the relevant person and helping her throughout the process.